India logs 13,166 fresh Covid cases, 302 deaths

India on Friday logged a decline in fresh Covid infections at 13,166 in last 24 hours, against 14,148 cases registered the previous day as well as active cases that too declined to 1,34,235, Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Friday.

The death toll climbed to 5,13,226 with 302 fresh fatalities, the data updated here stated.

A reduction of 14,124 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The active cases that have reduced to 1,34,235 comprise 0.31 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has further improved to 98.49 per cent, the ministry said.

The recovery of 26,988 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally to 4,22,46,884..

Also in the same period, a total of 10,30,016 tests were conducted across the country, taking the total number of tests to over 76.45 crore.

The weekly positivity rate currently stands at 1.48 per cent while daily positivity rate has risen to 1.28 per cent.

With the administration of over 32.04 lakhs vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s Covid inoculation coverage has reached 176.86 crore as of Friday morning.

The 302 new fatalities include 212 from Kerala and 19 each from Maharashtra and Karnataka.

A total of 5,13,226 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 1,43,675 from Maharashtra, 64,803 from Kerala, 39,885 from Karnataka, 37,997 from Tamil Nadu, 26,115 from Delhi, 23,446 from Uttar Pradesh and 21,165 from West Bengal.

More than 11.02 crore balance and unutilised Covid vaccine doses are still available with the states and union territories, the ministry added.