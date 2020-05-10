Responding to their requests for assistance in dealing with coronavirus, India has sent Indian Naval Ship Kesari to the Maldives, Mauritius, Madagascar, Comoros and Seychelles, carrying on board two medical assistance teams, consignments of COVID-related essential medicines and essential food items, the External Affairs Ministry said today.

The medical assistance teams will be deployed in Mauritius and Comoros, helping their governments deal with COVID emergency and dengue fever (in case of Comoros).

This is being done under “Mission Sagar” which is inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of SAGAR – Security and Growth for All in the Region.

The ship will deliver consignments of COVID-related essential medicines to Mauritius, Madagascar, Comoros and Seychelles and about 600 tonnes of food items to the Maldives. In addition, in the case of Mauritius, a special consignment of Ayurvedic medicines was also being sent.

The consignments meant for Madagascar and Comoros also include Hydroxychloroquine tablets, which have already been sent earlier to Mauritius, the Maldives and Seychelles.

In line with its time-tested role as the first responder in the region, India has already supported the efforts of the governments of the Maldives, Sri Lanka, Mauritius and Seychelles by providing them consignments of COVID-19 related essential medicines. A team of select medical personnel was also dispatched to the Maldives to augment the preparedness of the government on the island to fight this crisis.