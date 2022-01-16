India has led fight against Covid: Nadda on 1-year of nationwide vax drive

On the completion of one year of vaccination drive, BJP chief J.P. Nadda on Sunday said that India has led the fight against Covid-19.

He also said that a task that seemed impossible was made possible under the stellar leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the world stood up and applauded the country.

Nadda pointed out that the country has administered 156 crore vaccine doses of which 99 per cent doses have been given in rural India. “India has so far administered 156 crore vaccine doses, of which 99 crore doses have been given in rural India. 70% of our adult population is fully vaccinated. More than 3 crore children have got their first dose since the program began. India has led the fight against Covid-19,” Nadda said.

BJP chief Nadda also expressed gratitude to the health and frontline workers, doctors and scientists and citizens in making the vaccination drive a success.

“Over the past year, India has come together in this fight against Covid-19. Gratitude to the millions of health and frontline workers, doctors and scientists and most importantly people of our country for their concerted efforts to make this massive vaccination drive a success,” Nadda added.