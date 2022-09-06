India largest market in Asia for Bangladeshi exports: Modi

India largest market in Asia: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Tuesday, announced that Bangladesh and India will soon start negotiating on a bilateral comprehensive economic partnership agreement.

PM Modi met with Bangladesh Prime Minister, Sheikh Hasina at Hyderabad House in New Delhi. Both the leaders talked on various issues.

After the meeting ended, while talking to reporters PM Modi said, “Today, India is the largest market in Asia for Bangladesh’s exports. India will soon start discussions on the bilateral Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement to further accelerate this growth,”

The Indian PM also marked Bangladesh as India’s largest development and trade partner in the region.

PM Modi also spoke on the water-sharing issue between the two nations.

There are 54 rivers that pass through the India-Bangladesh borders which have been linked to the livelihood of the people of the two countries for centuries. These rivers, folk tales and folk songs, have been witness to the shared cultural heritage of both the nations, said Modi.

Earlier today, I had excellent discussions with PM Sheikh Hasina in New Delhi. Bangladesh is a major trade and development partner of India. We cherish the people-to-people linkages between our nations. During our talks we reviewed the full range of bilateral relations. pic.twitter.com/MYDEEcHtGK — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 6, 2022

He informed the reporters that an important agreement on sharing water of the Kushiyara river was signed during the meeting.

This will benefit Southern Assam in India and Sylhet region in Bangladesh,” He added.

Modi said he and Hasina had a “fruitful conversation” on enhancing cooperation with regards to flood mitigation.

The Indian PM unveiled the first unit of the Maitree thermal power plant in Rampal today. During the event he addressed the challenge of rising energy prices in developing countries and said that the newly unveiled power plant will increase the availability of affordable electricity in Bangladesh.

“Fruitful talks are also underway between the two countries on connecting power transmission lines,” he said.

PM Modi counted the inauguration of the railway bridge over Rupsha river as a remarkable step towards enhancing connectivity.

This bridge is an important part of the new railway line being built between Khulna and Mongla port under India’s Line of Credit. India will continue to extend all support for the development and expansion of Bangladesh’s railway system, the Indian PM said.

He said the two countries also decided to increase cooperation in sectors like IT, space and nuclear energy, which are of interest to the younger generations in the two countries.

PM Modi promised to cooperate on climate change and on preserving a common heritage like sundarbans.

He admired the remarkable progress of Bangladesh under the leadership of Hasina.

