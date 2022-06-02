India, Israel exchange Letter of Intent to deepen defence cooperation

India and Israel today exchanged a Letter of Intent on enhancing cooperation in the field of Futuristic Defence Technologies and expressed satisfaction over the increasing military-to-military activities between them.

The instrument was exchanged after a bilateral meeting between Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and visiting Defence Minister of Israel Benjamin Gantz.

A wide range of issues concerning bilateral, regional and defence industrial cooperation were discussed during the meeting. The two ministers reviewed the existing military-to-military activities which have increased despite the challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

They discussed ways to increase cooperation in all domains with a focus on Research & Development in future technologies and defence co-production.

Both the ministers acknowledged mutual security challenges and their convergences on a number of strategic and defence issues. They expressed commitment to work together to enhance cooperation in all forums.

With the intention to further strengthen the existing framework of the Indo-Israeli defence cooperation architecture, both sides adopted the India-Israel Vision on Defence Cooperation.

Earlier in the day, the Israeli minister visited the National War Memorial and paid homage to the fallen heroes by laying a wreath at the monument. He was accorded a ceremonial guard of honour before his bilateral meeting with Rajnath

The Israel minister reached New Delhi yesterday on his first visit to India with an aim to strengthen the defence ties between the two countries.

Defence cooperation has been one of the significant pillars of bilateral cooperation. This year marks the 30th anniversary of the formation of the official diplomatic ties between India and Israel.