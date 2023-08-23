PM hails India’s Moon landing as birth of Viksit Bharat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday hailed India’s landing on the Moon as announcing the birth of Viksit Bharat (Developed India), which has overcome seas of difficulties, given proof of the capacity of its 140 crore people, and is conveying a signal of its emerging destiny.

“This nectar-shower of success has taken place in the first dawn of India’s Amrit Kaal,” the prime minister said in a message from South Africa where he is attending the BRICS Summit.

“These moments announce India’s new energy, new confidence and a new consciousness,” he added.

Advertisement

Overwhelmed by the success of India’s scientists, the prime minister said “When we see such history being made in front of our eyes, our life becomes a blessed one. Such historic events become part of the eternal consciousness of national life. Such moments are unforgettable. These moments are unprecedented.”

“We made a resolve on earth, and realised it on the Moon,” Mr Modi said, addressing countrymen as members of his family. “Our scientists have also said India is now on the Moon. Today, we have witnessed New India’s new flight into Space,” he said.

Immediately after the Moon landing, Modi congratulated the ISRO team and tweeted “Historic day for India’s space sector. Congratulations to @isro for the remarkable success of Chandrayaan-3 lunar mission.”

He said after the Moon Mission, India would extend its exploration into Space. Soon ISRO will launch Aditya L-1 Mission for an extensive study of the Sun, to be followed by a Mission to Venus. India is preparing for its first human Space flight through Gaganyaan. Sky is not the limit, India is proving repeatedly, he said.

The prime minister said he was in South Africa for the BRICS but like all other Indians, his thoughts too were fixed on the Chandrayaan Mission. The whole country turned into festive mood just as the success was achieved, and he too was close to them in this celebration.

“I congratulate Team Chandrayaan, ISRO and all scientists who had worked hard for years for this moment,” he said. In this extraordinary moment of enthusiasm, joy and emotion, I congratulate the 140 crore citizens of the country,” he said.

Modi said it was the talent and hard work of its scientists that India had landed on the South Pole of the Moon, where no other country had done so far. “Today’s event will change all mythology and stories about the Moon. The new generation will have new proverbs,” he said.

In India, the earth is called Mother and the Moon, maternal uncle, he said. Moon was called distant, but now a day will come soon when children will call going to the Moon just another travel tour, he said.

The prime minister shared India’s success with people of the world and said that India’s moon mission was not India’s alone. This is a year in which the world is witnessing India’s G-20 presidency. “Our approach of ‘One Earth, One Family, One Future’ is resonating across the globe. This human-centric approach that we represent has been welcomed universally,” he said.

“Our moon mission is also based on the same human-centric approach. Therefore, this success belongs to all of humanity. And it will help moon missions by other countries in the future. I am confident that all countries in the world, including those from the Global South, are capable of achieving such feats. We can all aspire for the moon and beyond,” he said.

The prime minister said India will never forget this day, which showed success can be achieved by taking lessons from failures. Science and technology will be the foundation of the nation’s progress. Today’s achievement will inspire countrymen to work for India’s bright future, he said.