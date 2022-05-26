All India Institute of Ayurveda launches #YogaSeAyu campaign for International Day of Yoga

All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA), an autonomous body under the Ministry of Ayush (MoA), Government of India, has launched #YogaSeAyu campaign in the run-up to the 8th International Day of Yoga.

The integrated campaign is in sync with the MoA’s ‘Yoga Utsav’ and aims to promote the concept of combining Yoga and Ayurveda to achieve holistic healing.

Bringing Yoga and Ayurveda together provides a spiritual aspect to Ayurvedic treatment, helping it realize its complete Vedic healing powers. Similarly, Ayurveda suggests lifestyle recommendations for yoga practitioners, allowing for an all-inclusive healing.

Talking about the campaign, Dr. Tanuja Nesari, Director, AIIA, said, “This year we are celebrating ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’. The Ministry of Ayush has framed the Yoga Day theme with a focus on “Brand India Globally” and to showcase India’s iconic places.”

“Being one of the nodal institutes for Ayurveda in the country, we believe that combining the powers of Yoga and Ayurveda creates holistic well-being. They complement and benefit each other and can lead to balancing of all doshas when practiced properly.,” she said.

She further added, “Our campaign #YogaSeAyu strives to take this message to the masses, especially youth, who are going to shape the future of our country. The campaign is also aligned to PM Narendra Modi’s mission of Swasthya Bharat. We are excited about launching this campaign and look forward to the 8th International Yoga Day.”

During the run-up to International Day of Yoga 2022, several events and activities will be organised at the Institute, including lecture series, workshops, poster-making competition, essay competition, asana competition, and Yoga protocol, culminating into a grand finale Yoga performance on IDY.

Besides physical events, AIIA will promote the campaign on its digital channels under the hashtag ‘YogaSeAyu’. The idea is to create a buzz around the benefits of incorporating Yoga and Ayurveda into our daily lives as well as to inspire the youth through the use of new-age media.