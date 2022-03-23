India imported 17.44 LMT edible oils from Ukraine and 3.48 LMT from Russia in 2020-21

Amid the ongoing conflict in Europe, the government today disclosed that India imported edible oils to the tune of 17.44 lakh metric tonnes (LMT) from Ukraine and 3.48 LMT from Russia during 2020-21.

In 2019-20, Ukraine and Russia exported 19.77 LMT and 3.81 LMT of edible oils respectively, Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti said in a written reply in the Lok Sabha.

In 2018-19, India received 24.87 LMT of edible oils from Ukraine and 0.46 LMT from Russia, she said.

The figures clearly suggest that imports from Russia have increased steadily while those from Ukraine have been declining.

The minister said the imports of edible oils was under Open General Licence (OGL). “The private industry imports the required quantities from abroad. the government has held meetings with private industry/edible oil associations for facilitating imports,” she added.

In order to improve the domestic availability and to keep prices of edible oils under control, the government has been rationalising the duty structure on edible oils during 2021-22 to reduce the price burden of the common man, Jyoti said.