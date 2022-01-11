India hosts security conclave for cooperation on regional cyber security capabilities

India on Tuesday hosted the first Security Conclave on ‘Developing Regional Cyber security Capabilities on Defensive Operations’.

This is for the first time that half a dozen countries from the third world countries joined hands for regional Cyber Security on defensive operations, Deep/Dark Web Handling and Digital Forensics, said a senior officer of the National Security Council Secretariat.

He said the virtual workshop was aimed to address key areas of Deep Web and Dark Net Investigation and Challenges, Digital Forensics, Cyber Threat intelligence, and Defensive Operations in Cyber Domain.

The discussions focused on technological advancements, research challenges and approaches in these areas. Participants also shared their experiences in dealing with cyber security threats and discussed solutions to specific cyber security challenges, the officer said.

The virtual workshop was organized jointly by the National Security Council secretariat (NSCS-India) and National Forensics Science University (India) and the Secretariat of the Colombo Security Conclave.

Delegates from Member and Observer States of the of Colombo Security Conclave (CSC) including Sri Lanka, Maldives, India, Mauritius, Seychelles, and Bangladesh participated in the workshop, said a senior officer of the National Security Council agreed to cooperate on cyber security and identify key deliverables, the officer added.

During the fifty Deputy NSA Level Meeting of the Colombo Security Conclave in August 2021, all member countries had agreed to cooperate on four pillars of security including Maritime Safety and Security, Terrorism and Radicalization, Trafficking and Organized Crime and Cyber Security and Protection of Critical Infrastructure. This workshop was first step in this direction, the Secretariat stated.