India holds 100th G20 meeting in run-up to leaders’ summit

India celebrated a key milestone in its G20 Presidency on Monday, with the hosting of its 100th G20 meeting, the Meeting of Agricultural Chief Scientists (MACS) in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Lok Sabha constituency of Varanasi.

The 2nd Health Working Group in Goa, the 2nd Digital Economy Working Group in Hyderabad and the Space Economy Leaders’ Precursor Meeting in Shillong were also being held on Monday.

Following the handover of the G20 Presidency to Prime Minister Modi at the G20 Bali Summit on 16 November 2022, India’s year-long Presidency of the grouping commenced on 1 December 2022, and would continue until 30 November 2023.

Earlier on 8 November 2022, the PM had launched the G20 logo and unveiled India’s G20 Presidency theme – “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” – “One Earth. One Family, One Future”. Designed in the colours of India’s national flag, the G20 logo symbolises India’s pro-planet approach and growth amidst challenges.

The Group of Twenty (G20) comprises 19 countries (Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Türkiye, United Kingdom, and the United States) and the European Union. The G20 members represent around 85% of the global GDP, over 75% of the global trade, and about two-thirds of the world population.

India’s G20 Presidency, in the build-up to the New Delhi Leaders’ Summit on 9-10 September, has received immense support from G20 Members and guest countries for its inclusive, ambitious, action-oriented and decisive agenda. The wide-ranging, large-scale and enthusiastic participation in India’s G20 meetings is a testimony to the G20 Members and invitees coming together under India’s G20 Presidency to collectively address contemporary global challenges.

In-person participation during India’s G20 Presidency is among the largest ever. Over 12,300 delegates, from over 110 nationalities have attended G20-related meetings so far. This includes participation from G20 members, 9 invitee countries and 14 international organizations. As of date, the 100 G20 meetings have been held in 41 cities, covering 28 States and Union Territories.

Meetings are being organised across the length and breadth of India with the full support and participation of State Governments and Union Territories. During our Presidency, India will be hosting foreign delegates for over 200 G20-related meetings in around 60 cities across India, the widest geographical spread in any G20 Presidency. All 13 Sherpa Track Working Groups, 8 Finance Track Workstreams, 11 Engagement Groups and 4 Initiatives have embarked on substantive interactions.