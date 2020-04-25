At the global level, India overwhelmingly believes that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is handling the coronavirus outbreak much more effectively when compared to the most developed countries, including the USA.

This was corroborated by an opinion poll conducted by the American analytics and advisory company Gallup, Inc., based in Washington that has sprung out interesting results to the question, “How strongly do you agree or disagree with the following statements? I think the government is handling the Coronavirus well.”

The options given are:

Total Strongly agree Agree Disagree Strongly disagree Do not know/ no response Net agree Net disagree

As per this survey, in the Indian context, out of Total 1000 respondents, 39% Strongly agree, 44% Agree, 9% Disagree, 4% Strongly disagree, 4% Do not know/no response, 83% Net agree, 13% Net disagree.

As per the survey, India is just marginally behind Austria.

Comparatively, only 42 percent of Americans think that their government is handling Coronavirus well.

Top countries involved in the opinion poll and net results:

In Germany, out of Total 1000 respondents, 7% Strongly agree, 40% Agree, 29% Disagree, 15% Strongly disagree, 9% Do not know/no response, 47% Net agree, 44% Net disagree. In the USA, out of Total 1045 respondents, 8% Strongly agree, 34% Agree, 23% Disagree, 23% Strongly disagree, 12% Do not know/no response, 42% Net agree, 46% Net disagree. In Italy, out of Total 1000 respondents, 19% Strongly agree, 53% Agree, 18% Disagree, 8% Strongly disagree, 1% Do not know/no response, 72% Net agree, 26% Net disagree. In Austria, out of Total 1000 respondents, 50% Strongly agree, 38% Agree, 7% Disagree, 3% Strongly disagree, 2% Do not know/no response, 88% Net agree, 10% Net disagree.

See the table for comparative study.