India has transformed under PM Modi: UP CM

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, people have witnessed the emergence of a transformed India.

“The contrast between India before 2014 and in 2024 is striking. Before 2014, there was a crisis of trust and identity, but today that crisis no longer exists. The world now regards India with respect,” he stated.

Seeking support for BJP candidate from Ghazipur Lok Sabha seat, Parasnath Rai at the RTI Ground in the presence of Prime Minister Modi, the Chief Minister said: “Wherever PM Modi travels worldwide, countries welcome him with open arms. The esteem for India’s passport has soared globally. When a foreigner inquires about your origin and you mention India, they often respond with reverence, saying, ‘From Modi’s India.'”

He mentioned that this marks PM Modi’s fifth visit to Ghazipur. On each occasion, he has endeavored to bestow a new identity upon Ghazipur.

“He inaugurated a new train service in honor of Maharaja Suheldev and attended the inauguration of the medical college named after Maharishi Vishwamitra. Across the country, the chant “Fir Ek Baar Modi Sarkar, Abki Baar, 400 Paar” resounds. The prospect of surpassing 400 seats has left all parties in the I.N.D.I. alliance stunned, as they had never even dared to aspire to contesting 400 seats,” he remarked.

The CM reflected on a time when daughters and businessmen faced threats to their safety, citing Ghazipur as an example. Whether in Ghazipur, Azamgarh, Mau, or the neighboring districts, fear and terror cast a shadow over daily life. However, with the blessing of the BJP, the enshrinement of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya occurred, and major mafias have been rooted out, he asserted.

“We are committed to ensuring the safety of daughters and businessmen, and leading society towards balanced development, in line with the vision of ‘Aatmanirbhar’ and ‘Viksit Bharat,'” he emphasized. Additionally, Ghazipur will emerge as a hub for exemplary governance and development models,” he added.

Yogi said, “Earlier, infiltrations and terrorist incidents were frequent incidents. Days started with the news of scams and ended with terrorist attacks, but that is no longer the case. Now, even if a firecracker bursts loudly, Pakistan rushes to clarify that it had no involvement because it knows that the new India does not provoke, but does not spare those who do. Under PM Modi’s leadership, India is now safe and free from terrorism and Naxalism.”

“The disastrous duo (Rahul and Akhilesh) has returned. History has shown that whenever SP and Congress have joined forces, it has resulted in disasters. During the previous tenure when SP governed the state and Congress held power at the center, we witnessed terrorist attacks at the Sankat Mochan Temple in Kashi and on the Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya. There were also assaults on the courts in Lucknow, Varanasi, and Ayodhya. If the SP, which previously targeted Ram Bhakts, and Congress return to power in the state and center, they will likely seek to withdraw cases against terrorists,” he added.

The CM noted that previously, it took eight hours to travel from Ghazipur to Lucknow. However, thanks to the Purvanchal Expressway, the journey now only takes three and a half hours. This exemplifies India’s rapid progress. Furthermore, as part of the ‘One District-One Medical College’ initiative, Ghazipur now boasts its own medical college, he remarked.

“When PM Modi chose to contest elections from Kashi, he expressed that Mother Ganga had blessed him with the opportunity to serve. Today, we witnessed the cleanliness of the Ganga. As the MP from Kashi, PM Narendra Modi represents Uttar Pradesh on the national stage. Under his leadership, Uttar Pradesh has greatly benefited from schemes aimed at assisting the underprivileged. Various initiatives such as ration distribution, housing, sanitation, Ayushman Bharat, and Ujjwala exemplify this new era of progress. There is also a concerted effort towards ensuring security, fostering respect, fostering development, uplifting the welfare of the poor, and preserving our cultural heritage,” Yogi pointed out.

He said that after 500 years, Ram Lalla has been enshrined in Ayodhya, a feat which the SP, BSP, and Congress could not accomplish. With Ram Lalla enshrined in Ayodhya, the country is echoing, ‘Modi Hai Toh Mumkin Hai.’ Modi is essential for a self-reliant and developed India, he stated further.

In contrast, the SP, Congress, and the INDIA bloc aspire to govern by employing the divide-and-rule tactic. Previously, they divided the nation and then partitioned it along regional and linguistic lines and now, they seek to incite caste conflicts. Their ally, the Trinamool Congress, is even resorting to threats against the saints of the Ramakrishna Mission and Bharat Sevashram Sangha in West Bengal,” Yogi said.

“The SP and Congress say that upon assuming power, they will enforce personal laws which means Taliban-like restrictions where daughters will be deprived of schooling and compelled to wear burqas. The BJP has clearly stated that only Babasaheb’s constitution will prevail in India,” he added.