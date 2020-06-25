Amid the ongoing battle with the deadly coronavirus, India receives praise from the United States of America (USA) politician for handling the situation.

California Congresswoman Karen Bass has taken to twitter to compare India’s coronavirus casualties with that of the US implying that despite the size of its population, the country has recorded less death as compared to the US.

“There are 1.3 billion people in India. Less than 15,000 people there have died because of the coronavirus. There are 328 million people in the United States. More than 120,000 people here have died because of the coronavirus. Absolutely outrageous,” she said in a tweet.

Karen Bass was reacting to the news about White House’s announcement to cut the funding for COVID-19 testing.

Donald Trump had on Wednesday said that it would no longer directly fund 13 of the coronavirus testing sites in five states.