“In the midst of numerous doubts, I’m here with a message of belief, positivity and hope from over 1.3 billion Indians,” said Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing World Economic Forum’s (WEF’s) Davos dialogue.

He also highlighted India’s fight against COVID pandemic. PM Modi said India was among the few nations that managed to save the most lives during the pandemic.

When COVID arrived, India had its share of problems. At the beginning of last year, several experts and organizations had made several predictions that India would be most affected by the pandemic.

Someone had even said that 700-800 million would be infected and someone had said that over 2 million Indians would die from the pandemic. Looking at the condition of countries with better health infrastructure, the world was right in worrying about us.