India Greens Party releases its manifesto ‘Charter of Hope,’ prioritizes environment issues

The India Greens Party (IGP), which is based on the concept of the ideology of ‘Green Politics,’ on Saturday released its manifesto ‘Charter of Hope’ here.

The IGP has fielded its candidates for the General Elections 2024 from the national capital’s South Delhi seat, apart from two more candidates including one from Mumbai and another from Punjab’s Sangrur.

In its manifesto released at the Press Club of India on Saturday, party’s founder Suresh Nautiyal was present with Dr Biharilal Jalandhri, who is the candidate from South Delhi LS seat, and the election symbol of the party’s candidate is ‘Apple.’

The IGP candidate from Mumbai North-West is Sarika Dabral and from Sangrur LS seat in Punjab, the party has fielded Harpreet Kaur.

According to Nautiyal, the party’s core objectives include Ecological Wisdom, Social Justice, Participatory Democracy, Non-Violence, Sustainability, and Respect for Diversity.

The IGP advocates for a holistic approach to water resource management and agriculture, guided by principles of sustainability, equity, and environmental conservation, said Nautiyal sharing the vision of the party.

He said that the party recognizes the critical importance of addressing urban issues and promoting public health in a manner that is sustainable, equitable, and environmentally conscious.

In its manifesto the party has said that it is committed to sustainable management of energy and natural resources, prioritizing environmental conservation and renewable energy transition.

Our agenda focuses on promoting sustainability, decentralisation, and responsible consumption to ensure the well-being of both present and future generations, Nautiyal said.

The party advocates for legislative reforms aimed at promoting ecological awareness and environmental stewardship among elected representatives, as well as enhancing the governance framework to address pressing environmental challenges.

According to the founder of the party who has been an environmental activist, the IGP recognizes the global trend of championing the Rights of Nature and acknowledges the intrinsic value of Earth’s ecosystems.

“Our manifesto emphasizes the need to protect and preserve the rights of nature, encompassing trees, animals, rivers, oceans, and mountains,” he added.