India expresses solidarity with UAE following terror attack in Abu Dhabi

India today expressed its strong solidarity with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the wake of a drone attack that sparked an explosion in three oil tankers and a fire near Abu Dhabi international airport yesterday.

Two Indian nationals and a Pakistani were killed in the incident. Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthis has claimed responsibility for the drone attack.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar received a call from UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdulla bin Zayed al Nahyan during which the latter condoled the death of the two Indian nationals.

“Deeply appreciate receiving a call from UAE FM @ABZayed. He expressed condolences for the Indian lives lost in the terror attack in UAE yesterday,” Jaishankar tweeted later.

“Conveyed our strong solidarity with the UAE in face of such unacceptable acts,” he said.

The Indian minister added; “Our Embassy is working with UAE authorities to provide the fullest support to families of the deceased.”

Meanwhile, Israel condemned the terror attack in Abu Dhabi and sent its condolences to the government and the people of India as well as to the two Indians killed in the attack.