India lashed out at Pakistan for its lies at the UN after Islamabad’s UN envoy claimed to have given a statement in a Security Council meeting and said that the biggest sponsor of cross-border terrorism against it now tries to ‘masquerade’ itself as a victim of terror.

“We have seen a statement put out by the Pakistan Mission to the UN, claiming that these remarks were made by the Permanent Representative of Pakistan at the UN Security Council. We fail to comprehend where exactly did the Permanent Representative of Pakistan make his statement since the Security Council Session was not open to non-members of the Security Council,” the Indian Mission at UN tweeted.

The Pakistan Mission falsely claimed that its UN envoy Munir Akram gave a statement.

The video of the meeting clearly shows that it was attended by representatives of the five permanent members of the UN Security Council and ten nonpermanent members.

The Pakistani envoy is not seen in the video. Despite this, the Pakistani mission to the UN posted what it called the speech of its envoy.

The Indian mission said the so-called speech only exposed Islamabad on the issue of terrorism. India also pointed out that Pakistan was home to the largest number of UN-proscribed terrorists.

Many of the sanctioned terrorists and entities continue to operate with impunity inside Pakistan. In this connection, it also drew attention to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s admission at the UN General Assembly in 2019 about the presence of 40,000-50,000 terrorists inside Pakistan.

On Pakistan’s claim about Indians figuring in 1267 sanctions list of the UN, India said the list was in public domain.