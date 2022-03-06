India evacuates over 2100 more Indians from Ukraine

More than 2100 Indians were evacuated from Ukraine’s neighbouring countries today even as the government reiterated its determination to bring back every Indian national stranded in the war-torn country.

”Under ‘Operation Ganga’ to rescue Indian citizens, 2135 Indians have been brought back today by 11 special civilian flights from Ukraine’s neighbouring countries,” the Civil Aviation Ministry said.

With this, more than 15900 Indians have been brought back since the special flights began on 22 February.

The ministry said the number of Indians airlifted by 66 special civilian flights goes up to 13852. Till date, the IAF has flown 10 sorties to bring back 2056 passengers, while taking 26 tonnes of relief load to these countries, as part of ‘Operation Ganga’.

Among the special civilian flights today, nine landed in New Delhi while two reached Mumbai. There were six flights from Budapest, two from Bucharest, two from Rzeszow and one from Kosice.

Tomorrow, five special flights are expected to operate from Budapest, two from Suceva and one from Bucharest, bringing in more than 1500 Indians back home.

Meanwhile, the Indian Embassy in Hungary today asked the stranded nationals to reach Hungaria City Centre as they have begun the last leg of ‘Operation Ganga’ flights.

“Important Announcement: Embassy of India begins its last leg of Operation Ganga flights today. All those students staying in their OWN accommodation (other than arranged by Embassy) are requested to reach @Hungariacitycentre, Rakoczi Ut 90, Budapest between 10 am-12 pm,” the embassy tweeted.