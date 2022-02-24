India desires peaceful resolution of Russia-Ukraine conflict: Rajnath

As Russian launched military operations in Ukraine, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh today said India desired peace in the region and settlement of the Russia-Ukraine confrontation through talks.

”Yudh ki sthiti nahin paida honi chahiye (situation of war should not arise),” he told reporters.

Rajnath said India was concerned over the evolving situation and would do everything possible to evacuate Indians from Ukraine. He noted that some Indian students have already returned to India from Ukraine.

Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar today discussed with senior EU officials the situation arising from the Russian action in Ukraine. ”Discussed the grave situation in Ukraine and how India could contribute to de-escalation efforts,” he tweeted.

Sources said India was closely monitoring the situation in the wake of Russian aggression. ”We are watching the rapidly changing situation. The focus is on safety and security of Indians, especially students, in Ukraine,” sources said.

The Indian Embassy in Ukraine is making alternative arrangements to evacuate Indians since the Ukrainian airspace has been closed.

In an advisory to the Indians in Ukraine, the embassy said it would get in touch with them as soon as the alternative arrangements were in place. There are about 20000 Indians in Ukraine. They include more than 15000 students.

The Indians were advised to carry their passports and other necessary documents at all times in view of the crisis.

The embassy also stated that since the situation in Ukraine was uncertain, the Indians should maintain calm and stay safe wherever they were, be it in homes, hostels, accommodations or in transit.

India, meanwhile, is considering alternate air routes to evacuate its nationals from Ukraine.

A high-level meeting was held in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to draw up contingency plans to bring back the Indians from Ukraine.

A control room has also been set up in the MEA to monitor minute-to-minute developments in Ukraine.