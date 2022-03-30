India conducts test firings of medium-range surface to air missile system

India today carried out two successful test firings of the Medium Range Surface to Air Missile (MRSAM) air defence systems off the coast of Odisha in Balasore.

“Medium Range Surface to Air Missile (MRSAM) Army weapon system has once again proved its effectiveness as two missiles during the flight tests achieved direct hit against high-speed aerial targets at around 10:15 Hrs and 11:00 hrs today,” an official release said.

The launches were carried out to establish the accuracy and reliability of the weapon system against targets covering the sea-skimming and high altitude functionality within the envelope. Performance of all weapon system components including missiles, weapon system radar and command posts has been validated during these trials.

The flight tests were carried out in the presence of senior officials from Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and the Indian Army.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has complimented DRDO, the Indian Army, and industry for successful launches of the MRSAM-Army and said that the successful launches have once again proved the reliability of the system.

This MRSAM version is a Surface-to-Air Missile developed jointly by DRDO and Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), Israel for use by the Indian Army. The MRSAM Army weapon system comprises multi-function radar, mobile launcher system and other vehicles. The flight tests were carried out with the weapon system in deliverable configuration.