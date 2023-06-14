India is moving towards ‘Amrit Kaal’ with the commitment to provide social security and decent work to its workforce under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister for Labour and Employment and Environment Bhupender Yadav has said.

Addressing the plenary session at the 111th International Labour Conference in Geneva, he said that through its G20 Presidency, India aims to push for tools to map skill gaps among countries and move towards harmonisation and mutual recognition of skills and qualifications.

The minister said India also aims to work with the world to find out ways for sustainable financing mechanisms to provide universal and comprehensive social security coverage to all, including gig and platform workers.

Yadav also met ILO Director General Gilbert Houngbo on the sidelines of the International Labour Conference. Issues around EWG Priority Areas of Global Skill Gaps, Gig and Platform Economy and Social Protection and Sustainable Financing for Social Security under India’s G20 Presidency were discussed.