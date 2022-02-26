India closely monitoring global energy situation following Ukraine crisis

The government is closely monitoring global energy markets as well as potential energy supply disruptions as a fallout of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

”With a view to ensuring energy justice for its citizens and for just energy transition towards a net-zero future, India stands ready to take appropriate action for ensuring ongoing supplies at stable prices,” an official statement today said.

It said India was also committed to supporting initiatives for releases from strategic petroleum reserves, mitigating market volatility and calming the rise in crude oil prices.

The statement came in the wake of reports that the Russian military operations in Ukraine could have ripple effects on India’s fuel market.

There is speculation that oil prices could increase considerably following the completion of voting in the ongoing assembly elections.