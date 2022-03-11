India, China hold military talks to resolve border stand-off

India and China today held the 15th round of senior commander level talks to resolve the protracted military stand-off at Eastern Ladakh which has seen ties between the two nations touching a new low over the past nearly two years.

The all-important talks began at 1000 hrs this morning at the Chushul Moldo Meeting Point on the Indian side of the border. LT Gen Anindya Sengupta, who took over as the commander of XIV Corps responsible for the LAC in Ladakh, led the Indian side at the meeting. The high-level Indian delegation included senior military personnel as well as officials from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

India is understood to have told the Chinese side that relations between the two sides would not get normal until the border stalemate was brought to an end through peaceful talks.

The two sides are believed to have discussed how they could deescalate the situation at the remaining friction points, including Depsang Bulge and Demchok.

“The two sides are focusing on achieving deescalation at the remaining friction points. Recent statements by both sides to find a mutually acceptable solution have been encouraging and positive in nature,” a source said.

The two sides have already disengaged from the north and south banks of Pangong Tso, Galwan and Gogra Hot Spring areas.

The 14th round of talks had taken place on 12 January and did not result in any significant headway in resolving the row in remaining friction points.

“The two sides agreed to stay in close contact and maintain dialogue via military and diplomatic channels and work out a mutually acceptable resolution of the remaining issues at the earliest,” a joint statement issued after the 14th round of talks had stated.