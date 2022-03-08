India, China to hold 15th round of talks on military stand-off on 11 March

India and China will hold the 15th round of Corps Commander level talks on the military stand-off in Eastern Ladakh on the Indian side of Chushul Moldo Meeting Point on 11 March, sources said today.

The two sides will consider how they could deescalate the situation at the remaining friction points in Eastern Ladakh where they have been involved in the face-off since April-May 2020.

LT Gen Anindya Sengupta, who took over as the commander of XIV Corps responsible for the LAC in Ladakh, will lead the delegation. Lt Gen Sengupta had taken over as the Corps Commander just days ahead of the 14th round of talks, but has been part of discussions between the two countries since the previous round held in October last year.

“Both sides will now focus on achieving resolution of balanced friction areas. Recent statements by both sides to find a mutually acceptable solution have been encouraging and positive in nature,” source said.

Chinese Foreign Minister and State Counselor Wang Yi just two back stated that the relations between the two countries “have encountered some setbacks in recent years, which do not serve the fundamental interests of the two countries and the two peoples.”

As we have seen, some forces have always sought to stoke tension between China and India and division between regions. Their attempts have put more and more thoughtful people in reflection and on alert. More people have come to realise that for China and India, both major countries with a population of over a billion, only by staying independent can we firmly grasp our own destiny and realise our goals of development and rejuvenation,” he said, raising hopes in New Delhi of an early end to the face-off.

The two sides have already disengaged from the north and south banks of Pangong Tso, Galwan and Gogra Hot Spring areas.