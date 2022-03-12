India, China agree to maintain security & stability on ground in Ladakh

India and China failed to make much headway at the 15th round of Corps Commander level meeting to resolve the military stand-off at Eastern Ladakh but agreed to maintain ”security and stability” on the ground in the area.

In a joint statement issued at the end of the meeting which concluded last night at the Chushul-Moldo border point on the Indian side of the border, the two sides today reaffirmed that the resolution of the ongoing stand-off would help restore peace and tranquility along the LAC in the Western Sector and facilitate progress in bilateral ties.

The statement said the two sides carried forward their discussions from the previous round held on 12 January 2022 for the resolution of the relevant issues along the LAC. They had a detailed exchange of views in this regard, in keeping with the guidance provided by their leaders to work for the resolution of the remaining issues at the earliest.

“The two sides also agreed to maintain security and stability on the ground in the Western Sector in the interim,” it added.

The statement said they agreed to maintain dialogue via military and diplomatic channels to reach a mutually acceptable resolution of the remaining issues at the earliest.

Sources said Indian insisted on deescalation at the remaining friction points in Eastern Ladakh to ease tensions in the region. It was also pointed out by the Indian side bilateral ties would not become normal until the military stand-off was brought to an end through peaceful talks.