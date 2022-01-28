India calls for peaceful resolution of Ukraine crisis

In its first reaction to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine confrontation, India today called for a peaceful resolution of the crisis in the larger interest of peace.

“We have been closely following the developments in Ukraine, including the high-level discussion between Russia and the US. We call for a peaceful resolution of the situation through sustained diplomatic efforts for long-term stability and peace in the region and beyond,” Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said at a media briefing.

The spokesperson said the Indian Embassy in Kiev was also monitoring the local developments in Ukraine.

New Delhi has been concerned over the renewed tension between Russia and the US in the wake of the Ukraine crisis.

On reports that the US was again applying pressure on India to reconsider its S-400 missile defence systems deal, the spokesperson said India enjoyed close ties with both the US and Russia but always took policy decisions as a sovereign nation, keeping its own security interests in mind.