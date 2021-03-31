Supporting efforts to accelerate the dialogue process between the Afghan government and the Taliban, including the intra- Afghan negotiations, India today called for an immediate reduction in violence leading to a permanent and comprehensive ceasefire in the war-torn nation.

“For a durable peace in Afghanistan, what we need is a genuine ‘double peace’, that is, peace within Afghanistan and peace around Afghanistan. It requires harmonising the interests of all, both within and around that country,’’ external affairs minister S Jaishankar said while addressing the ninth ministerial conference of “Heart of Asia’’ on Afghanistan being held at the Tajikistan capital of Dushanbe.

The conference is being held at the joint initiative of Afghanistan and Tajikistan. It is part of the Istanbul Process ~ a regional initiative on security and cooperation for a stable and peaceful Afghanistan ~ that was launched on 2 November, 2011 in Turkey.

Apart from India, it is being attended by Afghanistan, Turkey, Iran, Pakistan, China, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Iran and Central Asian countries.

Jaishankar said if the peace process was to be successful, it was necessary to ensure that the negotiating parties continue to engage in good faith, with a serious commitment towards reaching a political solution.

However, the situation in Afghanistan, Jaishankar said, continued to be cause for grave concern. Violence and bloodshed were daily realities.

He pointed out how New Delhi had remained committed to steadfastly supporting the war ravaged country. “Our development partnership of $3 billion is aimed at making Afghanistan a self-sustaining nation.