India brings back 400 more nationals from Ukraine

Over 400 more Indians were airlifted from Ukraine’s neighbouring countries as India continued with its efforts to evacuate its citizens from the war-torn nation.

“Under ‘Operation Ganga’ to rescue Indian citizens from Ukraine’s neighbouring countries, 410 Indians have been airlifted today by 2 special civilian flights from Suceava,” the Civil Aviation Ministry said.

With this, about 18000 Indians have been brought back through the special flights which began on 22 February.

The number of Indians airlifted by 75 special civilian flights has gone up to 15521. The IAF had flown 12 missions to bring back 2467 passengers, as part of the ‘Operation Ganga’, and carried over 32 tonnes of relief material.

Among the civilian flights, 4575 passengers have been brought from Bucharest by 21 flights, 1820 from Suceave by nine flights, 5571 from Budapest by 28 flights, 909 passengers by 5 flights from Kosice, 2404 Indians from Rzeszow by 11 flights, and 242 persons by a flight from Kiev.

Meanwhile, the Indian Embassy in Kiev tweeted that the humanitarian corridor for evacuating stranded people had been announced in various parts of Ukraine from 1000 hrs local time today and considering the security situation in the country, the next humanitarian corridor was uncertain.

“All stranded Indian nationals are urged to make use of this opportunity and evacuate using trains/vehicles or any other available means of transport giving due consideration to safety,” it said.