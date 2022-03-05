India brings back 3000 more Indians from Ukraine

About 3000 Indian citizens were airlifted today by 15 special flights from Ukraine’s neighbouring countries Under ‘Operation Ganga’ launched to evacuate Indians from the war-torn country.

With this, more than 13700 Indians have been brought back home since the special flights were launched on 22 February.

Briefing reporters here this evening on the progress of “Operation Ganga” Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said 13 more flights were scheduled during the next 24 hours to bring back more Indians to their homeland. Almost all Indians have now left Kharkiv, which has witnessed heavy shelling by Russian forces in the past few days.

He said India continued to press both Russia and Ukraine to allow a local ceasefire to enable Indian students to safely leave the embattled country.

The spokesperson confirmed that Indian students were stranded in Sumy in the Northeast of Ukraine and there were practical difficulties in evacuating them from there. “We are concerned about those in Sumy…the ongoing shelling and lack of transportation are challenges for us.” He said the students were being advised to avoid unnecessary risks.

Regarding humanitarian assistance for the war-affected people of Ukraine, he said six more tranches were being dispatched today. India has also brought back so far one Bangladeshi national from Ukraine.

The spokesperson said India was willing to evacuate citizens from other developing countries.

The Civil Aviation Ministry, meanwhile, said that till date, 55 special civilian flights have been organised under “Operation Ganga”. IAF planes have done ten sorties to bring back 2056 passengers, while taking 26 tonnes of humanitarian assistance to Ukraine’s neighbouring countries.

Three C-17 heavy lift transport aircraft of the IAF, which had taken off yesterday, landed at the Hindon Air Base this morning. These flights evacuated 629 Indian nationals from Romania, Slovakia and Poland.