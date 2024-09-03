INDIA bloc will win Jharkhand Assembly polls: Kharge

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday exuded confidence that the INDIA bloc will win the upcoming Jharkhand Assembly polls.

Kharge made the statement after Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren accompanied by his wife Kalpana Soren met him and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi in the capital, days after former Chief Minister and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) senior leader Champai Soren severed ties with the party and joined the BJP.

The top leaders of the parties of the INDIA bloc have dubbed their meeting as a “courtesy meet”.

Informing about his meeting with the senior leader of JMM and Jharkhand Chief Minister, the Congress chief in a post on X wrote, “INDIA bloc will win in Jharkhand (Assembly polls). We are fully committed to social justice and economic upliftment of all sections of society in Jharkhand.”

Notably, Congress is a part of the JMM-led coalition government in Jharkhand.

Echoing similar sentiments, Leader of Opposition in Lower House Gandhi in a social media post, apprising about his meeting with Soren, wrote, “INDIA bloc is united for the upliftment and rights of the poor and tribals in Jharkhand.”

Referring to the upcoming Assembly polls, he said, “We will win this election with a huge majority.”

Earlier in the day, talking to reporters after his meeting with Kharge and Gandhi, Soren said for a long time he was planning to meet them and it was a courtesy meet.

In response to a question whether discussion was held on the upcoming Assembly elections in Jharkhand, the Chief Minister said, “Discussions will be held on Assembly polls. We will prepare a framework to fight the elections with full strength.”

Assembly elections in Jharkhand are scheduled to be held later this year.