INDIA bloc wants to divide north and south India: PM Modi in Bihar’s Nawada

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday accused the Congress of openly calling for another partition of India.

“The INDI alliance people talk about ending Sanatan Dharma. The INDI alliance talks about another partition of India. Congress party leaders are openly making statements that they will separate South India,” he said while addressing a rally in Bihar’s Nawada in support of BJP’s Lok Sabha candidate Vivek Thakur.

Modi began his address by paying respects to Jaiprakash Narayan, and first chief minister of Bihar Krishna Babu.

“I salute the land of Bihar and Magadha. This great land of Magadha has the bravery of Chandragupta Maurya, the intellectual capacity of Acharya Chanakya and it has the ability to give direction to the country. This area is also the birthplace of Bihar Kesari Krishna Babu, the first CM of Bihar. Nawada is also the workplace of Loknayak Shri Jaiprakash Narayan. I respectfully bow to all these great personalities,” Modi said.

The prime minister highlighted the big decisions taken during the last 10 years of his government.

“In the last 10 years, the people of Bihar have seen many big decisions taken in the interest of the country. Today in India and in Bihar, modern infrastructure has been built. Today, modern expressways are being built in Bihar, railway stations are being modernized, trains like Vande Bharat are increasing…,” he said.

Launching a scathing attack on the Opposition’s INDIA alliance, PM Modi said they have come together out of compulsion and their greed for power.

“The Indi alliance has neither vision nor credibility. The people who stand together in Delhi are the ones who abuse each other in different states. In Bihar, there is a fight going on among the people. These people have come together out of compulsion and their compulsion has only one name – greed for power,” he said.

Nawada, along with Aurangabad, Gaya and Jamui (SC), will vote in the first phase of Lok Sabha elections on April 19.