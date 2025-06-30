India, Bhutan approve ₹1,113-cr package for 10 development projects

India and Bhutan on Monday approved a total of 10 development projects worth ₹1,113 crore, covering key sectors such as healthcare, connectivity, urban infrastructure, and livestock.

The decision was taken during the India-Bhutan Development Cooperation Talks, held in New Delhi on 30 June. The Indian delegation was led by Secretary (West) Tanmaya Lal, while the Bhutanese side was headed by Bhutan’s Foreign Secretary, Aum Pema Choden.

India and Bhutan share a time-tested partnership marked by trust, goodwill, and mutual understanding at all levels, underscored by strong bonds of friendship and vibrant people-to-people ties.

The Development Cooperation Talks serve as a key bilateral mechanism to review the full spectrum of the India-Bhutan development partnership. The Government of India has committed a total support package of ₹10,000 crore (Nu/INR 100 billion) for Bhutan’s 13th Five Year Plan (FYP) period (2024–2029).

This includes Project Tied Assistance (PTA) projects, High Impact Community Development Projects (HICDPs), support for the Economic Stimulus Programme (ESP), and budgetary aid in the form of Programme Grants.

During the talks, both sides reviewed the progress of projects approved in earlier rounds and discussed the overall framework of India’s development assistance.

“A total of 61 PTA projects amounting to ₹4,958 crore (Nu/INR 49.58 billion) and 283 HICDPs worth ₹417 crore (Nu/INR 4.17 billion) covering diverse sectors are currently at various stages of implementation. Both sides agreed to revise the allocations of certain PTA projects in light of evolving priorities. The Government of India has also disbursed ₹750 crore (Nu/INR 7.5 billion) under the ESP and ₹100 crore (Nu/INR 1 billion) as Programme Grant,” the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.

The Bhutanese delegation presented the second tranche of PTA project proposals for implementation during the 13th FYP. “A total of 10 projects worth ₹1,113 crore (Nu/INR 11.13 billion), across healthcare, connectivity, urban infrastructure, and livestock sectors, were approved by both sides,” the MEA added.

The Indian side reaffirmed its commitment to working closely with the Royal Government of Bhutan in support of its development agenda, aligned with the shared vision of His Majesty the King of Bhutan and the Prime Minister of India, and based on Bhutan’s national priorities.

The talks were held in a warm and cordial atmosphere, reflecting the long-standing tradition of close cooperation and friendship between the two nations. Both sides agreed to hold the next round of Development Cooperation Talks in Thimphu at a mutually convenient date.a