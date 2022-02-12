All India Bar body urges PM to intervene to uphold secular values

All India Bar Association has requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take measures so that in order to uphold secular values the Government ensures students to adorn uniform and prohibit Muslim women from wearing Hijab and Niqabin secular schools.

In a letter addressed to the Prime Minister, AIBA chairman senior advocate Dr Adish C Aggarwala has sought his intervention after witnessng that many anti-social elements are trying to spoil secular values in educational institutions by mis-guiding the Muslim students to wear Niqab, Hijab, Burqa etc in place of prescribed secular dress code of the educational institutions.

India is a secular country. Secularism forms a part of the basic structure of our Constitution, he said. In the Apex Court decision, in the matter titled S R Bommai vs Union of India, the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India has held that “When the State allows citizens to practise and profess their religions, it does not either explicitly or implicitly allow them to introduce religion into non-religious and secular activities of the State.”

That “freedom and tolerance of religion is only to the extent of permitting pursuit of spiritual life which is different from secular life”, the chairman said.