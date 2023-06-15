Participating in a panel discussion at the World of Work Summit of ILO on Promoting Social Justice in Geneva, Union Minister for Labour Bhupender Yadav highlighted the steps taken by India to eliminate discrimination in labour markets.

He Yadav said for greater inclusion of women in the workforce, India has increased paid maternity leave from 12 weeks to 26 weeks, made provision for mandatory crèche facilities in establishments having 50 or more employees and permitted women workers in the night shifts with adequate safety measures.

Yadav said India was also making efforts to extend the benefits of social security to unorganised workers. He said the e-Shram portal was a step towards extending social security to all. The government was also skilling, upskilling and reskilling workers for the same, he added.

He held a tripartite interaction with employers and employee associations in Geneva on the sidelines of the 111th International Labour Conference. The minister heard their concerns and apprised them about how the government was making efforts for both workers’ welfare and ease of doing business.

Attending a BRICS dinner in Geneva on the sidelines of the ILO conference, Yadav stated that the best practices and experiences shared from BRICS countries would play an important role in promoting decent work and social protection for workers.

He said that India supported the proposal put forward by South Africa to establish a joint platform for BRICS Productivity Ecosystems in the context of the Strategy for BRICS Economic Partnership 2025.