India also expels Canadian diplomat in return for Canada’s action

A senior Canadian ambassador was asked to leave the country by India after Canada removed a top Indian official over the murder of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, according to the Ministry of External Affairs on Tuesday.

The foreign ministry stated in a statement that New Delhi’s move was a result of its “growing concern at the interference of Canadian diplomats in our internal matters and their involvement in anti-India activities”.

Asserting that Indian government agents killed Khalistan advocate Hardeep Singh Nijjar in June of this year, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau earlier today fired a senior Indian diplomat.

After being forced to spend two days in Delhi due to an aircraft malfunction following the conclusion of the Group of 20 summit, Trudeau accuses India of killing Nijjar.

On Monday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stated that Canadian security forces had been “actively pursuing credible allegations of a potential link between agents of the government of India and the killing of a Canadian citizen, Hardeep Singh Nijjar.”

He continued, “Any participation by a foreign government in the murder of a citizen of Canada on Canadian soil is an unacceptable breach of our sovereignty…I keep pleading with the Indian government to work with Canada to resolve this issue in the strongest terms possible”.

India, though, has denied Canada’s accusations. In a formal statement, MEA stated that it had “heard and rejects the statement of the Canadian Prime Minister in their Parliament, as well as the statement of their Foreign Minister.”

Allegations that the Indian government participated in any act of violence in Canada are preposterous and irrational.We are a democratic government that is firmly committed to the rule of law, according to the statement.

The statement continued, “Such unfounded allegations seek to divert attention away from Khalistani terrorists and extremists who have been given sanctuary in Canada and continue to threaten India’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.”