INDIA alliance registers first win over NDA, bags Ghosi bypolls in UP

In a major setback to the NDA in Uttar Pradesh ahead of the crucial 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Samajwadi Party candidate Sudhakar Singh has won the prestigious Ghosi assembly by polls on Friday by defeating BJP candidate and the outgoing MLA Dara Singh Chauhan in a direct contest.

The by-election for the constituency in other words has showcased the real power of the newly-constituted Opposition bloc, INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance), against archrival NDA in Uttar Pradesh.

The by-poll, touted to be a semifinal before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in the state, has boosted the morale of the Opposition with humiliating defeat of the BJP by over 42,000 votes in an one-sided affair.

The by-election , which was considered to be a nail biting affair, but resulted in humiliating defeat for the former UP Minister Chauhan.

While Sudhakar Singh polled 1,24,427 votes by achieving 57.19 per cent of vote share, Chauhan could muster only 81668 votes and 37.54 % votes. This would be third time Sudhakar Singh to be elected to the state assembly.

Elated by the win , Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has congratulated the party candidate Sudhakar Singh on the results in the Ghosi by-election.

In his post in social media Yadav said” infinite congratulations to the people of Ghosi and the winning candidate Sudhakar Singh and best wishes for the bright future of Ghosi. The big thinking of the people has won in Ghosi.”

The SP leader and uncle of Akhilesh, Shivpal Singh Yadav in his post said,” The Samajwadi Party Zindabad, Akhilesh Yadav Zindabad.” He also posted a photo of his and Akhikesh with smiling gesture.

At the same time, RLD President Chaudhary Jayant Singh has also thanked the people of Ghosi. Along with this he has congratulated Ghosi’s SP candidate Sudhakar Singh and Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav too.

Senior Congress leader and deputy leader of the Rajya Sabha Pramod Tiwari said that Ghosi was just a trailer of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls in UP.

UP BJP president Bhupendra Singh Chowdhary reacting on the defeat said that his party accepts the mandate and thank the people who had supported the party candidate. ” We will review the results by sitting with the party leaders and find out our drawbacks,” he said.

Choudhury also questioned the SP and other Opposition leaders whether they will continue in their wild allegations of misuse of EVMs and official machineries in this by polls after this win.

BJP ally Nishad party chief and minister Dr. Sanjay Nishad has accepted defeat. Talking to the media, he said that we respect the sentiments of the people. The mandate should be welcomed and respected.

Sanjay Nishad said that our society voted for BJP and the reasons for the defeat in the Ghosi by-election will be reviewed.

After the crushing defeat in the Ghosi by-election, the tone of Suheldeo Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief Omprakash Rajbhar have changed. The disappointment of defeat was clearly visible on the face.

He said that he will review the shortcomings and will fight the 2024 Lok Sabha elections with full strength.

Meanwhile, along with Ghosi assembly win , Samajwadi Party won several seats in the district Panchayat polls whose results were announced today.

SP candidates victories have been registered in Lucknow, Mirzapur, Jalaun and Bareilly districts.

SP has won the Rajgarh District Panchayat Member seat in Mirzapur. BJP has suffered a major setback in the by-election of District Panchayat member in Bareilly. SP supported candidate Jaswinder Kaur has won the by-election for Ward-16 District Panchayat Member of Baheri( Bareilly). He defeated BJP supported Shilpi Chaudhary by 1258 votes.