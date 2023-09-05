INDIA Alliance : Punjab Cong opposes alliance in Punjab but AAP says it’s must to ‘save country’

With the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) warming up to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha polls in Punjab in alliance with the Congress, the main Opposition party’s state unit on Tuesday opposed the move.

At a meeting of the Punjab Congress today which was chaired by the state chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, party leaders expressed opposition to the proposed poll alliance with the ruling AAP for the 13 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

Source said senior party leaders said alliance with the main rival AAP would hurt the party prospects in Punjab and also demoralise the party supporters.

Sources said they were of the view that alliance with the ruling party would make the Congress lose ground as the main Opposition party and help in revival of Shiromani Akali Dal (Badal).

Party leaders asked the Punjab Congress chief and Leader of Opposition, Partap Singh Bajwa, to take up the matter with the party high command and dissuade party leadership against the move.

This Congress meeting was held a day after AAP leader and Punjab finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema said the party Party would contest the Parliamentary polls in the state in alliance with Congress “in order to save the country, its democracy and Constitution”.

Cheema said the INDIA alliance has been formed to save the country’s democracy and Constitution. “The aim behind the alliance is very big, for which small differences must be kept aside. Our priority is to save the country and its democracy and Constitution,” he had said.

Reacting to the Punjab Congress’ opposition to the alliance with the AAP, Cheema today said the reaction of the state unit does not mean anything because the national leaderships have decided to contest the elections together. “Brushing aside our differences, we are fighting together to stop the BJP from succeeding in its efforts to silence all opposition in the country which is very dangerous for our democracy,” he said.