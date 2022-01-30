India adds over 2.34 lakh new COVID-19 cases, 893 deaths in last 24 hrs

India has logged 2,34,281 new COVID-19 cases and 893 deaths in the last 24 hours, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday.

There was a slight dip in fresh cases and rise in the number of people who succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours as compared to yesterday. On Saturday, India had reported 2,35,532 new COVID-19 cases and 871 deaths.

As per the government’s data, the daily positivity rate rose to 14.50 per cent from 13.39 per cent on Saturday. However, the weekly positivity rate slightly dipped to 16.40 per cent from 16.89 per cent yesterday.

India presently has 18,84,937, which account for 4.59 per cent of the total cases.

With 3,52,784 recoveries in the last 24 hours, the total recoveries climbed to 3,87,13,494. Consequently, the recovery rate is at 94.21 per cent.

The death toll in India is 4,94,091. The case fatality rate is 1.20 per cent. In the last 24 hours, 16,15,993 tests were conducted for COVID-19.

In a remarkable achievement for India, over 75 per cent of the country’s adult population are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya informed on Sunday.

“With the mantra of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Prayas’, India has vaccinated 75 per cent of its adult population with both doses of the vaccine. We are getting stronger in the fight against Corona. We have to follow all the rules and administer the vaccine as soon as possible,” Mandaviya tweeted.

Meanwhile, in the ongoing nationwide vaccination drive against COVID-19, 165.70 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far. Notably, India’s vaccination drive commenced on January 16, 2021.

Earlier on Saturday, Mandaviya virtually interacted with State Health Ministers and Principal Secretaries of five eastern states of Odisha, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and West Bengal to review the public health preparedness for containment and management of COVID-19.