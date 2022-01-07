India achieves ‘historic milestone’ of 150 cr vaccine doses: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said India has achieved the ‘historic milestone’ of 150 crore vaccine doses, reflecting the country’s ‘willpower’ and ‘new confidence’.

Prime Minister Modi’s remarks came while virtually inaugurating the second campus of the Chittaranjan National Cancer Institute (CNCI) in Kolkata from here.

“The country started the year with vaccination for children in the age group of 15 to 18 years. At the same time, India is also achieving the historic milestone of 150 crore – 1.5 billion vaccine doses, in the first week of the first month of the year itself. 150 crore doses in less than one year is a significant achievement and symbol of the will power of the country,” Prime Minister Modi said.

Terming the ‘historic milestone’ of 150 crore vaccine doses in less than one year as ‘a significant achievement’, the Prime Minister said, “It denotes the country’s new confidence, Aatmnirbharta and pride.”

“As cases are rising due to the omicron variant, this shield of 150 crore vaccine doses becomes all the more important,” Modi asserted. He said today, more than 90 percent of India’s adult population has received a single dose of the vaccine. “Within just 5 days, more than 1.5 crore children have also been given the dose of the vaccine,” he added.

The Prime Minister dedicated the achievement of the 150 crore dose milestone to the whole country and every state government. He particularly thanked the scientists of the country, the vaccine manufacturers and the people in the health sector for this achievement.

The Prime Minister said that in order to transform the health sector of the country, mission mode campaigns for preventive healthcare, affordable healthcare, supply side intervention are being accelerated. Yoga, ayurveda, Fit India Movement, Universal Immunisation are strengthening preventive healthcare. Similarly, Swachh Bharat Mission and Har Ghar Jal schemes are contributing to better health outcomes, the Prime Minister said.