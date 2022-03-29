Increase fertiliser subsidy at earliest: YSRCP MP

YSRCP Rajya Sabha member Vijayasai Reddy on Tuesday urged the Centre to increase the fertiliser subsidy at the earliest.

Raising the issue in ‘zero hour’, Reddy said that farmers are badly hit by the significant rise in the fertiliser prices.

On an average, various fertiliser prices have increased by 45 to 60 per cent. This has pushed input cost for the farmer’s produce which is gradually eating the profit.

Pointing to the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia, Reddy mentioned that it will further increase fertiliser prices as these two countries contribute 10 per cent of India’s fertiliser import.

“Fertiliser supply is going to hit very badly. Ukraine and Russia contribute 10 per cent of India’s fertiliser imports. Fertiliser prices will see the same fate as petrol and LPG which have gone up. Another hike in fertiliser prices will further increase the agony of the farming community,” he said.

He pointed out that the subsidy for fertiliser has decreased in the Union Budget. He urged the government to increase the subsidy at the earliest.