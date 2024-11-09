Income Tax department raids Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren’s close aide ahead of polls

Ahead of Jharkhand assembly elections, the Income Tax (IT) department Saturday conducted raids at the residence of Sunil Srivastava, personal secretary to Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, in Ranchi.

The raids are reportedly being carried out at nine locations across Ranchi and Jamshedpur.

This comes as Jharkhand prepares for a two-phase election on November 13 and 20, with the results to be declared on November 23.

The state assembly has 81 seats, and both the BJP and JMM-led alliance are indulged in high-stakes campaigns to secure a majority.

Taking to social media on Thursday, Soren accused the BJP of targeting him like “cowardly British”, challenging them to engage in a direct political contest.

“If you have the courage, fight face-to-face… why keep attacking from behind like cowardly British?” Soren said on X, formerly Twitter.

He alleged that the BJP was using central agencies and shadow ads to tarnish his image before polls.

Responding to the raids, state BJP chief Babulal Marandi defended the actions of the central agencies, asserting that they were simply fulfilling their duties.

“Agencies are doing their work. Just like we are campaigning, they are also doing their work,” Marandi remarked.