In big setback to BJP, Raj ‘minister’ loses Karanpur bypoll; ‘defeat of arrogance,’ says Cong

In an embarrassment to the BJP, Congress candidate Rupinder Singh Kooner on Monday defeated the ruling party’s Surenderpal Singh in the bypoll held for Rajasthan’s Karanpur assembly constituency.

Singh was made a minister in the just formed Bhajanlal Sharma-led BJP government in Rajasthan even before the elections amid allegations of violation of the Model Code of Conduct.

The Congress had accused the BJP of violating poll ethics by making Singh a minister even before the polls were held.

Reacting to the Congress candidate’s victory, former chief minister Ashok Gehlot said the people of Karanpur defeated the arrogance of the BJP.

“The people of Karanpur have defeated the arrogance of the Bharatiya Janata Party. The public has taught a lesson to the BJP, which tried to undermine the code of conduct and ethics by making the candidate a minister amidst the elections” Gehlot said.

He congratulated the winning candidate and termed his victory a result of the welfare works done by his father late Gurmeet Singh Kooner.

“Congratulations and best wishes to the Congress candidate Shri Rupinder Singh Kunner for his victory in Karanpur. This win is dedicated to the public service initiatives of the late Gurmeet Singh Kooner,” he added.

Elections to the Karanpur assembly constituency in Rajasthan’s Sriganganagar district were postponed after the death of then Congress candidate Gurmeet Singh Kooner.

The Congress had fielded his son Rupinder against the BJP minister.

With today’s victory, the Congress’ tally of MLAs have now increased to 70. The grand old party had won 69 seats against the BJP’s 115 in the November 2023 assembly elections.