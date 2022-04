This year, the session of ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ is being held offline, unlike last year, at the Talkatora Stadium in Delhi.

The participants who have won the ‘PPC 2021 Creative Writing Competition’ are attending the session physically. The others can watch it sitting at home through various social media platforms where it would be streamed.

It is available on Doordarshan channels and will later be uploaded on Youtube for the benefit of those students who miss it.