Impending cyclone in Bay of Bengal: Authorities reviews preparedness

Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla today reviewed preparedness of Central Ministries and Agencies, and the administration of Andaman & Nicobar Union Territory in view of the impending cyclone in Bay of Bengal.

The Home Secretary directed the Central Ministries and the Agencies to keep a regular watch and be in touch with Andaman & Nicobar Administration.

Fishing, tourism and shipping activities have been stopped and fishermen advised to return from sea, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) tweeted.

The Additional Directorate General of Public Information, Ministry of Defence (Army), Indian Navy, Indian Air Force, and the Indian Coast Guard have been asked to be on stand-by. The Central Ministries are ready with assistance if required, the spokesperson said