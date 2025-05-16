IMF should reconsider Pakistan funding: Rajnath Singh

Lauding air warriors for Operation Sindoor, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said the IMF, which was giving indirect funding to terror, should reconsider aid to Pakistan. The minister pointed out that Operation Sindoor is not over yet. ”Whatever happened was just a trailer. When the right time comes, we will show the full picture to the world.”

Addressing the brave air warriors at Bhuj Airbase in Gujarat, the Defence Minister said, ”I believe Pakistan will spend a large portion of the funds received from the International Monetary Fund on terror infrastructure in its country….India wants the IMF to rethink funding to Pakistan.”

Last week, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) approved a USD 1 bn bailout to Pakistan – a move that drew sharp disapproval from India. Despite India’s protests, the IMF board approved the second instalment of a USD 7 bn loan, saying Islamabad had demonstrated strong programme implementation leading to a continuing economic recovery in Pakistan.

Mr Rajnath Singh made it clear that, “We have kept Pakistan on probation. If its behaviour improves, then okay, otherwise, it will be given the strictest punishment…”

Appreciating the valour of the armed forces, he said, “It would not be incorrect for me to say that the duration people take to have breakfast, you used that duration to deal with enemies. You dropped missiles by going to the land of enemies. Its echo did not remain restricted just to the borders of India; the entire world heard it. That echo wasn’t just of missiles but also of your valour and the bravery of jawans of the Indian Armed Forces.”

The made-in-India missile BrahMos has shown Pakistan daylight in the night. Indians weren’t running after seeing Pak missiles but making videos, he stated.

He said, ”Even Pakistan has accepted the power of the BrahMos missile. There is an old saying in our country, “Din mein taare dekhna.” Made in India BrahMos missile showed ‘raat ke andhere mein din ka ujala’ to Pakistan…”

He said, ”Bhuj was witness to our victory against Pakistan in 1965, and today again it has been witness to our victory against Pakistan… I feel proud to be present here.”

He emphasised that,” In Op Sindoor, our armed forces not only dominated the enemy but also succeeded in decimating them.”

“Whatever you did during Operation Sindoor has made all Indians proud, whether they are in India or abroad. Just 23 minutes were enough for the Indian Air Force to crush terrorism being nurtured in Pakistan.”

Mr Singh interacted with Air Warriors at Bhuj Air Force Station. Air Force chief Air Chief Marshal AP Singh was also present with him.

This comes a day after he concluded his visit to the Badami Bagh Cantt in Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar, where he met and interacted with Indian Army soldiers.

“Only yesterday, I met our brave Army personnel in Srinagar. Today, I am meeting the air warriors here. Yesterday, I met our jawans in the northern region, and today I am here in the western part of the country meeting the air warriors and other security personnel. I feel the enthusiasm on seeing the high josh and energy on both fronts. I am assured that you secure India’s borders.”

The Defence Minister will also visit the Smritivan Earthquake Memorial and Museum in Bhuj, which pays homage to the people who lost their lives in the devastating earthquake that struck the region on January 26, 2001.

The minister had visited Srinagar on Thursday and congratulated the troops on the success of Operation Sindoor.