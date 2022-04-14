Follow Us:
  1. Home / India / IMD predicts normal rainfall in monsoon this year

IMD predicts normal rainfall in monsoon this year

The normal range of the normal rainfall is 96 per cent to 104 per cent of the Long Period Average (LPA). The IMD released the first stage Long Range Forecast (LRF) for the 2022 Southwest Monsoon Season Rainfall.

ANI | New Delhi | April 14, 2022 4:17 pm

IMD, monsoon, rainfall

Representational Photo: IANS

Indian meteorological department on Thursday predicted “normal” rainfall between the months of July to September this year.

The normal range of the normal rainfall is 96 per cent to 104 per cent of the Long Period Average (LPA). The IMD released the first stage Long Range Forecast (LRF) for the 2022 Southwest Monsoon Season Rainfall.

“Southwest Monsoon Seasonal (July to September) Rainfall over the country as a whole is most likely to be normal which is 96 to 104 per cent of the Long Period Average (LPA). Quantitatively, the monsoon seasonal rainfall is likely to be 99 per cent of the LPA with a model error of +-5 per cent. The LPA of seasonal rainfall over the country as a whole for the period 1971-2020 is 87 cm,” IMD said.

“La Nina conditions are prevailing over the equatorial Pacific region. The latest Monsoon Mission Climate Forecast System (MMCFS), as well as other climate model forecasts, indicates that La Nina conditions are likely to continue during the Monsoon season,” said a press release by the Department.

IMD will issue the updated forecasts for monsoon season rainfall in the last week of May 2022.

TAGS :

Related Latest News

Northwest India records highest temperature in 122 years
Amid heatwave, IMD asks people to avoid sun exposure, issues alert for Power, Labour Ministry
Depression over south-east Bay of Bengal not to impact Odisha: IMD