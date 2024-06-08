IMA passout parade held

A total of 394 officer cadets of 154 Regular Course and 137 Technical Graduate Course, including 39 from 10 friendly countries, passed out from the portals of Indian Military Academy (IMA), Dehradun on Saturday.

The officer cadets displayed inspiring enthusiasm, putting up an excellent show of marching to military tunes of ‘Sare Jahan Se Achha’ and ‘Kadam Kadam Badhaye Ja’ with perfection and pride.

General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Northern Command Lt Gen MV Suchindra Kumar reviewed the Passing Out Parade. He congratulated the officer cadets on the successful completion of their training.

He complimented them and the instructors for the excellent parade as well as the crisp & synergised drill movements, indicating high standards of training and discipline imbibed by the young officer cadets.

“The parade is the culmination of your training and the commencement of professional career. This is a moment that comes once in your lifetime and shall be an inspiration for all future endeavours. The pledge that you take and the vows that you make to your nation are sacred and shall precede all your commitments, henceforth. The fact that you stand proud and strong today is testimony to the hard work and labour that you have put in to become an officer.

“The IMA is an elite institution that has harnessed your potential and has equipped you with all the knowledge and attributes befitting an officer,” the Reviewing Officer told the officer cadets.

The Reviewing Officer reiterated that the Indian Army is proud to have the best soldiers in the world, who have the wisdom derived from combat and years of operational experience.

He urged the officer cadets to always lead with honour; serve with distinction; and inspire those around with unwavering commitment to duty.

On the rapidly changing dynamics of combat, he stated that technological transformation has been continuously impacting the character of modern wars.

He emphasised that the use of space, cyber & cognitive domains in warfare are contemporary realities, and information warfare, drones, autonomous systems, exploitation of electro-magnetic spectrum and man-machine teaming are the new normal.

He said these domains are being refined with every passing day with the use of disruptive technologies, thereby increasing the complexities of wars. Describing it as the wars of ideas, intellect, and innovation, he urged the officer cadets to always be prepared & at the forefront to meet these challenges.

“Remember the adage that it is the person behind the machine who matters the most. Physical fitness, mental agility, critical thinking, technical prowess, and a swift response to fluid situations will be the key to your success,” he said.