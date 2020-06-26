Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi, on Friday, hit back saying she is “Indira Gandhi’s granddaughter” and nothing will stop her from telling the truth after Uttar Pradesh government sent a notice to Gandhi for a Facebook post where she had attacked the BJP government over media reports about the girls being found pregnant at the shelter home.

The UP State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (UPSCPCR) on Thursday sent a notice to Gandhi regarding a Facebook post she posted quoting a media report in which she alleged that two girls were found pregnant at the shelter home for children in Kanpur, run by state government where 57 girls tested positive for COVID-19.

Priyanka Gandhi took to Twitter today and said (in Hindi), “As a servant of the people, my duty is towards the people of Uttar Pradesh. And this duty is to put out the truth before them and not to put forth government propaganda. The UP government is wasting its time by threatening me through its various departments.”

The Congress’ eastern Uttar Pradesh in-charge in yet another tweet said, “Do whatever you want to do. I will keep bringing the truth to the fore. I am the granddaughter of Indira Gandhi, not an informal BJP spokesperson from an opposition party.”

Priyanka Gandhi also said that the government was wasting time threatening her as they would not have much of an effect on her.

The notice sent by Chairman of the Commission, Vishesh Gupta, said that the UPSCPCR had taken suo-moto cognizance of her post in which she had compared the Kanpur shelter home to the Muzaffarpur (Bihar) shelter home incident, and asked her to reply within three days for her “misleading comments.”

Earlier this week, the District Magistrate of Agra, Prabhu Narain Singh, had asked Priyanka Gandhi to apologise for her post in which she had stated that 28 deaths had taken place in Agra within 48 hours.

The Congress leader has been critical of the state government in the recent past as she has highlighted the issue of irregularities in the teacher recruitment examination, handling of migrant workers and others.

Earlier also she had a face-off with the Yogi government and BJP in mid May over the issue of providing 1,000 buses to the state government for transporting the stranded migrants.