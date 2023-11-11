IIT-Kgp ranks 5th in India, 59th in Asia: University rankings

In a significant achievement, the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur (IIT-Kgp) has secured 5th position in India and an impressive 59th position in Asia, as per the latest edition of the QS Asia World University Rankings for 2024.

This recognition places IIT Kharagpur in the top 7 per cent of the universities listed, with an overall score of 54.5.

Outperforming its counterparts, IIT Kharagpur, the largest and the first IIT in the country, has demonstrated excellence in various parameters, including international research network, papers per faculty, employer and academic reputation and the number of staff members with PhD degrees. The institute’s stellar performance has positioned it as the 4th among all the IITs in India.

Speaking on the achievement, Prof VK Tewari, director, IIT Kharagpur, expressed his pride in the institution’s commitment in advancing the nation’s standards on globalisation. He highlighted the institute’s contribution in fields of as advanced manufacturing systems, transportation, safety engineering and analytics, quality and reliability, affordable healthcare, precision agriculture and food nutrition and smart infrastructure. Prof Tewari emphasised IIT Kharagpur’s dedication to contributing to an Atmanirbhar Bharat.

As an institute of eminence, IIT Kharagpur has actively fostered an ecosystem for innovation and technological pursuits, including technological research parks, centers of excellence, start-up incubators, lab-to-market products and nano missions. The institute’s successful implementation of Technology Vision 2047, instituted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, underscores its commitment to shaping the future of technology development in India.

In his statement, Prof Tewari stressed the importance of collaboration among various stakeholders, including government agencies, public and private enterprises, academic and research organisations. He highlighted the need to seize opportunities in the digital economy, space and biomedical engineering, fostering technological expansions by creating a human-machine synergy.

IIT Kharagpur’s remarkable performance in the QS Asia University Rankings 2024 reflects its dedication to excellence in education, research, and innovation.