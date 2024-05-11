Idashisha Nongrang appointed new DGP of Meghalaya

The Meghalaya government announced the appointment of Idashisha Nongrang as the new Director General of Police (DGP).

Nongrang, an IPS officer from the 1992 batch, will assume office on May 20. He will succeed LR Bishnoi, who is set to retire on May 19.

The appointment was made official through a notification issued by Cyril VD Diengdoh, the Secretary of the Home (Police) Department.

Nongrang’s selection stemmed from a list of empanelled IPS officers recommended by the Empanelment Committee of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

Among the candidates proposed by the UPSC, including RP Meena (1993) and Deepak Kumar (1994), Nongrang emerged as the chosen candidate.

Nongrang, whose career includes a substantial tenure with the Intelligence Bureau (IB), currently holds the position of Director General of Civil Defence & Home Guard in Meghalaya.

Nongrang’s tenure as the new DGP is set for a fixed period of two years, commencing from May 20, 2024, until May 19, 2026.